Lok Sabha Elections 2024 dates Live: When and where to watch live stream by Election Commission

Lok Sabha elections 2024 date announcement live streaming: The Election Commission of India on Friday said that the full schedule for the upcoming general elections will be released on Saturday (Mar 16). A press conference will be held by the poll body at 3 PM local time on Saturday where dates will be announced for Lok Sabha elections as well as some state assemblies, it said in a post on X.

The term of the current Lok Sabha, elected in 2019, ends on June 16 and the ECI is entrusted with the responsibility of conducting fresh elections before that deadline.

In 2019, the ECI had announced the full schedule on March 10 and the polls were held in seven phases across the vast nation. The results were announced on May 23.

When and where to watch live stream of India election dates announcement?

The full schedule of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared by the Election Commission of India at 3 PM local time on Saturday at a press conference.



The body said it will livestream the press conference on all social media platforms, including YouTube, X and Facebook.

People can follow ECI’s social media handles to get timely updates and watch the live stream seamlessly.

Additionally, the press conference will be broadcast live on WION’s TV channel. All updates regarding the same will be reported by WION’s website and all social media handles. You can track all updates on WION’s app.

When will Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates be announced?

Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates will be announced on Mar 16, Saturday.

What time will Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates be announced?

Lok Sabha elections 2024 dates will be announced at 3PM IST on Saturday.

Where will Election Commission's press conference be livestreamed?