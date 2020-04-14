Lockdown extension in India: Flights, Railways to remain suspended till May 3

The government has decided to extend the restriction on domestic transport services—railways, flights and interstate buses—across the country till May 3.

This move came in after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nation-wide lockdown period until May 3 in his address to the nation.

"All domestic and international scheduled airlines operations shall remain suspended till11:59pm of 03 May 2020," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The statement said this restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

"All passenger train services on Indian Railways including Premium trains, Mail/Express trains, Passenger trains, Suburban Trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain cancel till the 2400hrs of 3rd May 2020," Ministry of Railways tweeted.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25. The number of positive COVID-19 cases in India breached the 10,000-mark on Tuesday, while the global count inched closer to two million.

A total number of 10,363 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured. There are 8,988 active cases in the country. Total 1211 new cases and 31 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.