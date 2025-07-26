/Lives could have been saved? Students warned teachers minutes before Rajasthan school collapse

Minutes before a primary school building collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, students had reportedly warned teachers about visible cracks in the building. However, the teachers did not take the children seriously, scolding and sending them back to class. Reportedly, the teachers were having breakfast when the students alerted them. Moments later, the roof gave way, killing seven and injuring more than a dozen others.

“I was outside, cleaning, and students were sitting inside the classroom. Suddenly, stones from the roof started falling, so the students alarmed the teacher. She said that nothing was falling and asked everyone to keep sitting. The teacher then came outside. All the senior girls were outside. Suddenly, the roof collapsed, and the students were stuck. We heard screams and everyone ran out. The villagers came to rescue the stuck students,” an eyewitness told ANI.

India Today reported that the teachers were having breakfast at the time students came to warn them about falling pebbles, but the teachers scolded them and sent back to classroom. “If the children were taken out, the accident would not have happened,” a student told the outlet.

“The children were made to sit inside the class for prayer. The teachers were having breakfast. When pebbles started falling inside, the children told the teachers. The teachers scolded the children and asked them to sit back in class. After that, the wall gave way and the roof fell on the children. Many children ran here and there to escape, with many getting buried under the rubble. After that the children were taken out with the help of the villagers,” an eighth-standard student said.

Five teachers suspended

Following the incident, five teachers were suspended for criminal negligence after the roof of the Government High Primary School in Pimplod, Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, collapsed on Friday (July 25). The incident occurred around 8 am when the students had gathered for morning prayer.

“We had issued orders in June that children should not be made to sit in any dilapidated school building, and that we should be informed. We also repaired several such buildings. There was clear negligence on the part of the teachers. Five people from the education department have been suspended. An inquiry committee has been formed, and further action will be taken once the report is submitted,” said Jhalawar District Collector Ajay Singh Rathore.