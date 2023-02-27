Lithuania looks to build bridges with India in high-tech and manufacturing: Vice Minister Karolis Žemaitis

In an exclusive interview with WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Lithuania's Vice Minister for Economy and Innovation, Karolis Žemaitis, expressed his country's intention to build bridges with India in high-tech, manufacturing, life sciences, and Information and Communications Technology (ICT). He said, "I think both of our both of our countries are very advanced in technology. And we can find the ways how we can work together for you to benefit in Europe and for us to benefit in Asia and Indo-Pacific region."

The conversation also touched upon the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, India's leadership role in the G20, Lithuania's support for Ukraine's membership in NATO and the EU, and the potential for innovation and investment cooperation between India and Lithuania.

Sidhant Sibal: With me is the vice minister for economy and innovation of Lithuania. What is the focus of your India visit?

Karolis Žemaitis: Our focus is to build bridges between Lithuania and India in high-tech, manufacturing, life sciences and ICT. We might be different in our sizes with a three million population in Europe. But we are the same in our ambition for growth. And I think my main intention is to build these bridges.

Sidhant Sibal: So one of the key focus areas for global geopolitics today is the Russia-Ukraine conflict. How has that concept impacted Europe, specifically your country?

Karolis Žemaitis: Well, I think everyone is now even more determined to defend the democratic values, the rule of law and our way of life. We are of course, very serious about the situation that is happening in Ukraine. But it is not changing our determination for democracy and we're working together with our European friends and allies together to defend our values if needed, and to support Ukraine in their war against Russia, the aggressor. And it sends a very strong message to everyone around the world that you know, we, the democracies, have to stick together to defend the values.

Sidhant Sibal: India is the president of the G 20 grouping this year. How do you see India playing a role when it comes to the resolution of the conflict, especially as the chair of the grouping?

Karolis Žemaitis: Well, I think India plays an important role. It's the biggest democracy in the world. So of course, it has the mandate, to represent democratic values and to represent values all around the world. So, for us, we see a lot of potential for India's leadership and India is already a global power in economics and in politics. And we really see that, especially in this region. India can play a role to show the true example of leadership in the region.

Sidhant Sibal: And does your country supports Ukraine's membership for NATO?

Karolis Žemaitis: Yes, our country supports the Ukrainian membership for NATO and European Union, as well as all the major reforms they have despite the war happening.

Sidhant Sibal: So shifting gears to the Indo-Pacific region, you coming to Delhi from Taiwan, your relationship with Taiwan, your country's relationship with Taiwan, so do you think that you will be at the receiving end of the Chinese government?

Karolis Žemaitis: Well, you know, our focus will in our relationship with Taiwan is economic. We are already having a lot of bilateral trade, and a lot of work together. And I was leading one of the biggest, the biggest delegation of Lithuanian industrialists in Taiwan, we had a lot of bilateral meetings. You know, when it comes to China, it's up to China to decide on its position.

But for us, it was never the intention to somehow interfere with the Chinese, with the Chinese way of politics. We intend to develop economic relations with Taiwan just like any other European country, or any country in the world.

Sidhant Sibal: And your views when it comes to a very aggressive China. China has been aggressive with your country. It has been aggressive with India as well, especially on the northern border. So your view on the Chinese aggressiveness with India?

Karolis Žemaitis: Well, I think you know, Lithuania is right now having a case in WTO with China, and this is a very good example of how I think the democracies have to stick together. And that is why I'm here in India. That is why we are looking for stable, reliable partners.

And of course, we are always looking to cooperate especially with India, especially with Japan. Korea, and other countries in the region. And we really see India as an emerging global power. And we rely on India's leadership, both political and economic when it comes to the balancing of powers in the region.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see both countries working on innovation because this is something India has taken a lead on and especially in the backdrop of India, perhaps opening its embassy in your country later this year?

Karolis Žemaitis: I think you know, Lithuania and India are not competitors. We are co-creators, we can work together and have a win-win situation. Lithuania can be a gateway for Indian companies to European markets or 500 million people. And India can be a platform for Lithuanian companies to expand so I don't think we are in any sort of competition.

I think both countries are very advanced in technology. And we can find ways to work together for you [India] to benefit in Europe and for us to benefit in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.

So that is why I'm really, confident about our technology and investment, cooperation. And that is why I'm meeting with the governmental representatives of India. I am also hoping for the Indian embassy to open in Lithuania, which will also boost our bilateral relationship.