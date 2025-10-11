Lieutenant Governor inaugurates 2nd edition of Kashmir Literature Festival in Srinagar

At the inauguration of the 2nd Kashmir Literature Festival in Srinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha passionately called on writers and historians to challenge and correct misleading historical narratives about Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the critical need for meticulous research and verified facts to counter distorted accounts propagated during the colonial era and post-independence by certain writers with ideological agendas.

LG Sinha urged young historians to rectify fabricated narratives in history books, particularly those influenced by fear of terrorists and their ecosystem, which for decades forced writers and media to promote manipulated narratives pushed from across the border. With the terror ecosystem now dismantled, he stressed that the time is ripe to present an authentic, unbiased narrative of Jammu and Kashmir, free from the fear of violence, to strengthen public trust and accelerate socio-economic growth.

Highlighting the evolving global landscape, LG Sinha encouraged writers to offer fresh perspectives and visions that address unprecedented challenges and opportunities, fostering a deeper understanding of nature, culture, and people's well-being.

''Writers must do research and use critical proof to challenge and correct the misleading historical accounts. During the colonial era and after independence a certain group of writers distorted our history to shape their ideological agenda, '' said Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha while speaking at the inaugural function of Kashmir Literature Festival organised by Srikula Foundation.

He also called for correcting the narrative regarding Jammu Kashmir by identifying the misinformation and countering it with verified facts. “For decades, a manipulated narrative was propagated here in Jammu Kashmir. Writers and media figures grudgingly admit that, out of fear of terrorists and their ecosystem, they were forced to promote the narrative being pushed from across the border in the Valley. The terror ecosystem has been dismantled and now is the time to present the true narrative of Jammu Kashmir, free from all bias and fear of gun, to strengthen the trust and accelerate socio-economic growth,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor, in his address, highlighted the need for offering new perspectives and vision to the readers in a rapidly evolving world to meet unprecedented challenges and opportunities, and understanding of nature, culture and people's well-being.

