/‘Let individual students approach’: Delhi HC turns down plea to reopen CBSE re-evaluation portal - Here’s why

The Delhi High Court on Friday (June 12) declined to grant urgent relief in the controversy surrounding the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, refusing to direct the reopening of the verification and re-evaluation portal for Class XII students.

According to a report by LiveLaw, a vacation bench comprising Justice Neena Bansal Krishna and Justice Madhu Jain dismissed the plea while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI). The petition alleged large-scale irregularities and deficiencies in the OSM system and sought a one-week extension for students to apply for verification and re-evaluation.

The High Court observed that reopening the portal could disrupt the entire evaluation process and adversely affect more than 17 lakh students awaiting final results and college admissions.

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"Let individual students approach. They will take care," the bench said, adding that granting the request could delay the declaration of final results for a large number of candidates.

Appearing for the Centre and CBSE, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the petition, arguing that extending the re-evaluation window would impact the academic future of approximately 17.8 lakh students who appeared for the Class XII examinations this year.

Mehta informed the court that CBSE had received 98.66 lakh answer sheets from 17.80 lakh candidates. He stated that more than four lakh students had already applied for scanned copies of their answer sheets, while around 1.67 lakh students sought re-evaluation during the application window between June 2 and June 7.

According to the Centre, over 3.8 lakh answer sheets are currently undergoing re-evaluation.

The bench noted that although the petition sought only a week's extension, the resulting procedural requirements would significantly prolong the overall timeline.

"For you it is one week. But the whole process gets delayed by a month," the court observed.

The NSUI, in its petition, alleged that students faced several issues under the OSM system, including blurred scans, missing pages, incomplete uploads, answer-sheet mismatches and unexpectedly low marks. It argued that the existing grievance redressal mechanism was inadequate and sought manual verification in disputed cases.

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The controversy emerged after scrutiny of CBSE's newly introduced OSM system intensified following the declaration of Class XII results. Several students reportedly claimed that answer sheets uploaded against their names did not belong to them.

Government sources told news agency PTI that CBSE identified around 20 instances in which students were shown answer sheets belonging to other candidates after the implementation of the digital evaluation system this year.