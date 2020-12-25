Let farm laws be implemented for 1-2 years, can make amendments later: Rajnath Singh

Discussing the farmers' protest at a rally on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Let these laws be implemented for a year or two."

He added, "After this, if you think these laws are not in favour of farmers, then I am sure that we will make all the required amendments in it, as I know our Prime Minister's intentions."

Singh reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said and he will also give his word that MSP won't end.

"There has been a misconception that MSP will end. Prime Minister has said and I'll also give my word that MSP won't end. It is farmers who've supported the country whenever it underwent an economic recession and we've seen this many times," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government.

"Today, we can say with confidence that the entire amount will reach the farmers' accounts directly. This will greatly benefit the farmers. I appeal to the protesting farmers to end their protest and hold talks with the government. I hope they will understand the importance of the new farm laws, and the issue will be resolved soon," said Tomar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crores as the next instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers via video conferencing today.

Farmers continue their protest at the borders of Delhi against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from agencies)