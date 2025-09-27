/Leh Police announce phased curfew relaxation to provide temporary relief

Curfew remains in effect for the fourth consecutive day in Leh, Ladakh, following recent violence, with intensified patrolling and security checks by police and paramilitary forces. The Leh Police have announced a phased curfew relaxation to provide temporary relief. The curfew will be lifted in the Old City from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and in the New Area from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Lt Governor of Ladakh. Kavinder Gupta today chaired a high-level security review meeting to assess the current situation across Ladakh, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, & proactive measures to safeguard peace, security, & public order across the Union Territory.

The detention of prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA) on Friday has sparked widespread concern and drawn significant attention from political parties and various sections of society.

Sonam Wangchuk, a Magsaysay Award recipient renowned for his climate advocacy, was arrested and transferred to Jodhpur. His detention followed closely on the heels of protests led by 'Gen Z' activists in Leh, which erupted two days earlier, calling for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

''There has been a demand for a sixth schedule and statehood after Ladakh became a UT. Centre has always engaged groups from Ladakh. There are already reservations. An ongoing process was going on. To sabotage and derail talks some so-called activists and others tried hard including Sonam Wangchuk. Attempt was made to create unease and change the atmosphere. We know statements were made from the platforms and provocative speeches were made, and we had registered FIR. Around 5-7k people pelted stones at buildings and attacked police and forces, '' said S D Singh Jamwal, DG Leh.