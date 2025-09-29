/Leh Apex Body withdraws from talks with centre, says no talks until peace and normalcy returns

The Apex Body Leh has announced its decision to withdraw from negotiations, stating it will not engage with the Ministry of Home Affairs' High-Powered Committee (HPC) until peace and normalcy are fully restored in the region.

At a press conference today, Thupstan Chhewang, Chairman Leh Apex Body (LAB) expressed disappointment over the unfulfilled expectations following Ladakh's designation as a Union Territory. "We anticipated that granting Ladakh UT status would ensure justice and protect our rights and identity," a spokesperson stated. "However, the decision to establish the UT without legislative safeguards, coupled with the abrogation of Article 370, has stripped away the protections that once preserved our unique identity and rights."

To secure our fundamental rights, we were compelled to protest. Initially, the Central Government offered assurances, but no tangible actions followed. Our four core demands have remained consistent from the outset.

