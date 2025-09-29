Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /India
Leh Apex Body withdraws from talks with centre, says no talks until peace and normalcy returns

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Reported By Idrees Lone
Published: Sep 29, 2025, 19:01 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 19:02 IST
Representational Image. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

At a press conference today, Thupstan Chhewang, Chairman Leh Apex Body (LAB), expressed disappointment over the unfulfilled expectations following Ladakh's designation as a Union Territory.

The Apex Body Leh has announced its decision to withdraw from negotiations, stating it will not engage with the Ministry of Home Affairs' High-Powered Committee (HPC) until peace and normalcy are fully restored in the region.

At a press conference today, Thupstan Chhewang, Chairman Leh Apex Body (LAB) expressed disappointment over the unfulfilled expectations following Ladakh's designation as a Union Territory. "We anticipated that granting Ladakh UT status would ensure justice and protect our rights and identity," a spokesperson stated. "However, the decision to establish the UT without legislative safeguards, coupled with the abrogation of Article 370, has stripped away the protections that once preserved our unique identity and rights."

To secure our fundamental rights, we were compelled to protest. Initially, the Central Government offered assurances, but no tangible actions followed. Our four core demands have remained consistent from the outset.

Tragically, the administration resorted to excessive force, resulting in the loss of four lives. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Despite ongoing communication with the Central Government and plans to attend a scheduled meeting with the Home Ministry tomorrow, the current unrest has led us to suspend participation in any talks until peace is restored. The Apex Body urges the Home Ministry to take immediate steps to stabilise the situation and address our concerns.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION.

