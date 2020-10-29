Laxxmi Bomb: Fringe group Karni Sena demands title change of Akshay Kumar starrer

After stoking a controversy for its name, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Laxxmi Bomb’ is now in fresh trouble. Days before the film’s release on an OTT platform, the makers have reportedly received a legal notice from the Shri Rajput Karni Sena demanding a change in title.

According to several reports, the legal notice was sent by advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra, on behalf of Shri Rajput Karni Sena. As per the notice, Laxmmi Bomb, was being considered “derogatory” and “offensive” to Goddess Laxmi by the Hindu community. It further claimed that the makers had “deliberately” used the title Laxmmi Bomb with the sole purpose of lowering the “dignity” of and to show “disrespect” towards the goddess. It added that the name sends out a wrong message to the society at large towards the “ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion”.

Earlier, Twitterati had asked for a ban on the film as they alleged that the film promotes Love Jihad and also because the name of the film resembles the name of Hindu Goddess Laxmi.

‘Laxmmi Bomb’, starring Akshay and Kiara Advani is scheduled to release on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film centres around Akshay’s character getting possessed by the ghost of a transgender person.

‘Laxmmi Bomb’ is the Hindi remake of Tamil hit ‘Muni 2: Kanchana’, of the Kanchana series, starring Raghava Lawrence. He also directed the series. The film will see Akshay wear a sari for the first time.

Talking about the sari experience earlier, Akshay Kumar said, “In one word, sari is the most graceful outfit in the world. Wearing a sari has been one of a kind experience for me. Frankly speaking, donning a sari is very difficult. During the initial days of the shoot, my sari would often unwrap by itself while shooting. I wasn’t able to move properly while being in a sari, forget about dancing and fighting in it. Thanks to my costume designer who would come to my rescue in every break to rearrange the plaits and balance the pallu.”