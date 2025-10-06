In a shocking turn of events, a lawyer attempted to throw an object at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai during the morning session at the Supreme Court on Monday. Security officials immediately intervened, escorted the lawyer out of the courtroom and took him into custody.

According to a report by news agency ANI, another lawyer present in the courtroom said that while being escorted out of the courtroom, the accused uttered “Sanatan ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan”.

As per NDTV, Chief Justice Gavai said while ignoring the incident, "I am the last person to be affected by such things," and continued the hearing.

Advocate Rohit Pandey, former secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, told ANI, "Today's incident is a very sad one. If a lawyer has committed or attempted to commit assault in a court, we strongly condemn it. He is a member of our bar. We recently inquired and found out that he is a member of the 2011 Bar. But it is a very sad incident. He attempted this based on the comment made by the CJI in the case of Lord Vishnu matter. This is a very sad incident. We strongly condemn this, and if this incident is true, action should be taken."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police stated that while proceedings in Court No. 1, the advocate identified as Rakesh Kishore, took out his sports shoes and threw them at CJI Gavai at around 11:35 am. “He was picked up by the security personnel. He was handed over to the security unit of the Supreme Court. He is a resident of the Mayur Vihar area and a registered member of the Supreme Court Bar Association,” a senior police officer said, the Indian Express reported.

Why did the lawyer throw a show at CJI Gavai?

Amid the initial probe, it was revealed that the advocate was unhappy with the CJI’s statement during a recent hearing of a plea demanding the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol in the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh.

“Now, the Delhi Police are coordinating with the registrar general of the Supreme Court, and the New Delhi District is probing the matter before taking any legal action,” the officer said.

While heading a two-judge bench alongside Justice K Vinod Chandran, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, on September 16, dismissed a petition seeking the reconstruction of a damaged seven-foot Lord Vishnu idol at the Javari Temple in the Khajuraho complex.

“This purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something. If you are saying that you are a strong devotee of Lord Vishnu, then you pray and do some meditation,” CJI Gavai told the petitioner.