/Law banning hijab, wearing of religion-based symbols in educational institutions revoked in Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Wednesday (May 13) said it was withdrawing February 2022 order on school uniforms. The previous order issued by the then BJP government had effectively banned the hijab -religion-based symbol- in educational institutions, including private schools and pre-university colleges.

The guidelines were revoked to balance institutional discipline with constitutional values of equality, secularism and inclusion, said the government while passing the order.

"Permissible traditional and faith-based symbols may include items commonly worn by students such as turban, Janeu, Shivadhara, Rudraksha, hijab or similar forms. However, such items shall not affect discipline, safety or identification of students," read the order released on Wednesday.

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The move comes after a sacred thread worn by a Hindu student was allegedly cut at a school on April 24, sparking a huge controversy in the state.

The revised guidelines were aimed at balancing institutional discipline with constitutional values of equality, secularism and inclusion, said the government while passing the order.

What does the new law allow?

The new law now allows wearing of turban or peta, sacred thread, shivadara, rudraksha beads, and the headscarf or hijab, provided they do not compromise discipline, safety and the identification of students.

The law was revised under Sections 7 and 133(2) of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, that gives the government powers to regulate educational institutions and issue directions for proper administration, discipline and public order.