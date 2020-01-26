Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll, Republic Day, and more  

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Coronavirus virus death toll rises to 56, total cases near 2,000

Death toll from the deadly coronavirus outbreak has risen to 56 even as the total cases of infected nears 2,000.

White House lawyers say voters should decide Trump's fate

White House counsel Pat Cipollone said it would be a "completely irresponsible abuse of power" if the Senate follows the lead of the House of Representatives and votes to remove the 45th US president from office.

Prime Minister Modi greets nation on 71st Republic Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.

Barca overpowered by rampant Valencia for first defeat under Setien

La Liga champions Barcelona fell to their first defeat in three games under new coach Quique Setien as they were beaten 2-0 away at Valencia on Saturday.