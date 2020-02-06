Unable to hang Nirbhaya convicts due to stay on execution: Government tells Supreme Court

The central government said that it is unable to hang the convicts of the Nirbhaya case because of the stay on their execution.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear the government's appeal on Friday.

The government moved the top court seeking an urgent listing of its appeal against high court's verdict rejecting its plea against stay on execution.

Also read: Nirbhaya gang-rape case: Delhi court defers convicts' execution until further orders

Delhi High Court had, on Wednesday, granted a week's time to the four death row convicts to avail all legal remedies available to them and said that the convicts cannot be hanged separately since they were convicted for the same crime.

The High Court had passed the order while hearing petitions filed by the centre and Tihar jail authorities challenging the Patiala House Court's order which had stayed "till further order" the execution of the four convicts in the matter.