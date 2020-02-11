US approves sale of $1.9 billion worth integrated air defence weapon system to India

The US has approved the sale of an integrated air defence weapon system to India for an estimated cost of $1.9 billion to modernise its armed forces and to expand its existing air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air attacks.

Massive military modernisation by China follows this proposed sale which is also exhibiting its military might in the strategic Indo-Pacific region. The deal comes ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to India

The US president will arrive in India on February 23 with both sides currently fine-tuning his schedule. The US and India are also to seal a trade deal during Trump's planned visit.

India’s military goal of updating its capability while further enhancing greater interoperability between India, the US, and other allies will be achieved by the proposed sale of the IADWS.

A request was also made by India for five AN/MPQ-64Fl Sentinel radar systems; three AMRAAM Guidance Sections; one hundred eighteen AMRAAM AIM-120C-7/C-8 missiles and one hundred thirty-four Stinger FIM-92L missiles.

Included in the comprehensive sale, among other things, are Vehicle Mounted Stinger Rapid Ranger Air Defence Systems and Dual Mount Stinger (DMS) Air Defence Systems.