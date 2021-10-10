Large scale Chinese build-up along LAC continues to be in place: Army chief Gen Naravane

As Indian and Chinese military commanders get set to start the next round of military-level talks on Sunday, India's Army chief Gen MM Naravane said if China continues to deploy troops along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in Ladakh then the Indian Army will also continue to maintain its troops.

Also Read: Chinese Air Force still deployed at three airbases facing Ladakh: Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari

Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a standoff at the LAC last year, although China declared it was taking steps to disengage however tensions continue at the border.

India's Army chief expressed concern over "large-scale build-up" by China and the "infrastructure development" at the border.

Watch: Tensions at the India-China border

General MM Naravane declared that the Indian Army is keeping a close eye on the Chinese activities at the border while adding that, "if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too".

Also Read: China-made electric vehicles should not be sold in India: Modi govt to Elon Musk

India's army chief asserted that the forces will be looking out for any "misadventure once again" by the Chinese side. The army chief maintained that the large-scale build-up "continues to be in place and to sustain that kind of a build-up, there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side."

Indian and Chinese troops were involved in a clash at Galwan Valley in June last year in which 20 Indian soldiers had died, the Chinese government declared later that four of its troops were also killed, however, reports claimed the casualties on the Chinese side was much higher.

Also Read: Indian soldiers foil Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh: Sources

General Naravane added that although it was difficult to fathom China's intention to "open up one more front", he added that the PLA was unable to make any progress due to the "rapid response done by the Indian armed forces".

(With inputs from Agencies)