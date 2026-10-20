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Ladakh LG notifies LAHDC amendment regulation, paves way for hill councils in all eight districts

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 13:09 IST | Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 13:09 IST
Ladakh LG notifies LAHDC amendment regulation, paves way for hill councils in all eight districts

From two districts, Ladakh moved to seven in April 2026, when Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass were notified.

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The amendment revises the structure of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs), reducing the number of constituencies from the earlier 26 seats in each council to a minimum of seven and a maximum of 24 seats. 

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh has notified the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Amendment) Regulation, 2026, with effect from October 19, paving the way for the creation of Autonomous Hill Development Councils in all eight districts of the Union Territory, including the newly created Sankoo district.

In a statement, the Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said the regulation was implemented within a record six days of the Union Cabinet’s approval on October 14. The regulation was promulgated by the President of India on October 16 and subsequently notified by the LG with effect from October 19.

The amendment revises the structure of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs), reducing the number of constituencies from the earlier 26 seats in each council to a minimum of seven and a maximum of 24 seats. It also provides for the nomination of four members representing women and unrepresented communities, with the stated objective of broadening participation in local governance and improving representation.

The changes are expected to facilitate the establishment of LAHDCs across all eight districts of Ladakh, expanding the framework of local self-governance to include Sankoo, which has been newly created as a district.

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The Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the regulation, stating that it would strengthen grassroots democracy, enhance local representation and promote inclusivity in governance.

The amendment marks a change in the framework governing the composition and representation of Ladakh’s autonomous hill development councils, which play a role in local administration and development in the Union Territory.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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