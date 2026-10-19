/‘Malicious, false, Pak’s bigoted agenda’: India slams OIC for resolution reference to J&K

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and described its resolution on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as “malicious, biased and false” and “orchestrated by Pakistan” while stating that the group has allowed itself to be “misused” by Islamabad for its “bigoted agenda” and should refrain from “peddling narratives”.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed the OIC for “unwarranted” and “factually incorrect” remarks made under the influence of Pakistan, which has turned terrorism into “statecraft.”

Taking a strong note of the resolution, the MEA issued a statement on Monday, slamming the references to India by the OIC as “malicious, biased and false” and “orchestrated by Pakistan”.

“As we have said in the past, the OIC has no locus standi whatsoever to comment on matters that are strictly internal to India. The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India,” the ministry said in a statement.

India’s strong reaction came over the resolutions concerning J&K made at 52nd Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC which was held in Baghdad, Iraq, from October 17–18, 2026. Pakistan is a founding and prominent member of the grouping.

In a strong reaction, the MEA said, “We categorically reject the anti-India references in the resolutions of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in Baghdad on October 17-18.”

India’s external affairs ministry further emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir has seen significant economic growth ever since Article 370 was scrapped in 2019. “This is in stark contrast to the situation in PoJK, where Pakistan has unleashed violence, repression and brutality on civilian protesters, killing scores of them, including women and children. No amount of media blackout has been able to hide these grave violations of human rights,” it added.

The MEA said the OIC has “no locus standi whatsoever” to comment on matters that are strictly internal to India.

“The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Politically motivated propaganda can never alter this reality.”

The MEA described other “fabricated and hostile references against India in the OIC resolutions, including insinuations related to Islamophobia” as nothing but a “desperate attempt by Pakistan to divert international attention from its own appalling record of minority persecution and sectarian violence”.

“The OIC’s repeated endorsement of patently malicious propaganda and narratives peddled by Pakistan raises serious questions about its credibility and integrity. We hope its members would do better and reform this organisation,” the ministry added.