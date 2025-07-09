A labourer in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh found a massive diamond on the very first day of joining the mining operations. The diamond is worth approximately Rs 40 lakh ($46,500).

The incident took place in the Panna district. The labourer, a tribal, went to dig for diamonds in the mines for the first time. He found an 11-karat 95-cent diamond.

A senior officer of the district administration said that the value of the diamond is about Rs 40 lakh. The diamond is with the authorities. It will be auctioned off.

According to the rules, the labourer would get a commission of 12.5 per cent of the price of the diamond (around Rs 5 lakh).

Last year, another labourer found a massive diamond in a mine in Madhya Pradesh.

The 19.22-carat diamond was expected to fetch ($95,570) in a government auction.

The lucky man was identified as Raju Gound, who had been mining for over 10 years.

The central government's National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) runs a mechanised diamond mining project in Panna. It also leases shallow mines to individuals. Both these diamonds had been found in these shallow mines.

The mines are leased for a paltry some of about Rs 250.

These discoveries are rare. Many people have found such diamonds, but way smaller than these diamonds.