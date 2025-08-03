/Kulgam encounter enters Day 3, eight terrorists killed in three operations in one week

The operation at Akhal forest area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district continues on the third day. Three terrorists have been killed by security forces so far, while blasts and firing were heard at the operation site on Sunday as well. Security forces have pushed in helicopters and drones to locate other hiding terrorists in the area.

The body of the third terrorist has not been recovered so far from the operation site as the firing continues. Forces are now using high-tech surveillance equipment, including drones and thermal imaging devices, along with elite Para Special Forces brought to carry out the operation.

This is the third operation of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this week, with eight terrorists being gunned down so far.

Security forces had confirmed the killing of one local terrorist belonging to the LeT terror outfit, and later police said that a second terrorist had been killed in the operation. However, the body of the third terrorist killed in the operation has not been recovered yet. The first terrorist was identified as Haris Nazir Dar of Rajpora, Pulwama in South Kashmir and was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET). He was active from 2023 and was classified as a C-category terrorist. The second terrorist is yet to be identified.

''OP AKHAL, Kulgam, intermittent and intense fire fight continued through the night. Alert troops responded with calibrated fire and tightened the noose while maintaining contact. One terrorist has been neutralised by the security forces so far. Operation continues, '' said Indian Army.

OP AKHAL comes after Operation Mahadev in which three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were neutralised by the security forces. All three Pakistani terrorists were killed in the forest area of Lidwas in Dachigam.

One more operation on Wednesday, called Operation Shiv Shakti was carried out by security forces, in which two terrorists were killed by security forces. These two terrorists were trying to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir via the Line of Control at the Poonch sector, and the forces foiled the bid and killed both the infiltrators.