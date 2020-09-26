Kolkata launches 'tram library' on College Street

Kolkata has combined its two major attractions — tram and College Street — and created a unique attraction during the pandemic.

The city popular for its libraries and list of famous academicians, has launched a 'tram library' that will operate on the College Street.

The initiative has been launched by state's West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) that operates trams all over the city. This tram will be moving between Shyambazar and Esplanade, traversing 4.5 km on the famous College Street — a street which houses famous universities such as Calcutta University and Presidency University, Scottish Church College, Hindu School, Hare School and the Calcutta Girls’ School.

“The tram library, being introduced by the WBTC that oversees India’s only functional tramways, is a special tram with books, magazines, which can be read while travelling on the tram,” said WBTC's managing director Rajanvir Singh Kapur.

In addition to novels, fictional and non-fictional works from domestic and international writers, this tramcar will also have books on competitive examinations such as the civil services, WBCS, GRE or GMAT.

The tram will also provide free Wi-Fi and air conditioning to make the readers comfortable. Services of online library will also be included soon. “We are also planning book reading sessions, book launches and literary festivals in the tram library in the future,” Kapur said.