/Kolkata gang-rape case: Watchman REVEALS 'another woman' angle in investigation, a 'red kurta' under radar

Amid the ongoing investigation into the Kolkata gang-rape case, a shocking angle has emerged as the security guard of the college has claimed the involvement of another woman in the case. The guard, Pinaki Bandopadhyay, revealed during the police investigation that a fellow female student of the rape survivor was resent in the college’s union room throughout the day before the victim was assaulted in the South Calcutta Law College by four men on June 25.

Who gave him a seat?

Amid the investigation, the BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, raised serious questions on social media regarding the college admission of one of the accused in the case. Taking to the social media platform X, Malviya alleged that Zaib Ahmed was admitted to South Calcutta Law College, affiliated with the University of Calcutta, despite securing a "dismal" rank of 2634 in the Calcutta University Law Entrance Test (CULET-UG 2024), when “meritorious and law-abiding students with far better ranks are being denied admission.”

CCTV footage shows rapists dragging the survivor



A CCTV footage has also been recovered showing the rapists dragging the 24-year-old survivor to the guard's room where three men raped her. The footage from June 25 has captured the horrific situation when the three men dragged her and forced her into a room.

"The CCTV footage confirms the girl's allegations. It shows the movements of the three accused, the security guard, and the victim. We are currently examining the footage," an investigating officer told the news agency PTI.