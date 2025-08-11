/Kishtwar operation continues for 2nd consecutive day, blasts at encounter site; Operation Akhal enters day 11

Indian security forces are carrying out two major anti-terror operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. An encounter started between terrorists and security forces in the Dul area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday and continued for the second consecutive day. According to the officials, two terrorists are holed up at the operation site. Security forces also blasted one of the natural caves in the area, in which they believe that terrorists could be hiding.

The Indian Army had said earlier that "Contact with Terrorists: Alert Indian Army troops, while carrying out an intelligence-based operation, have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Dul in Kishtwar in the early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress, ''

Forces are carrying out one more operation in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on the 11th consecutive day. On Saturday, two Indian Army soldiers were killed in the ongoing anti-terror operation called ''Operation Akhal'' in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The operation has become one of the longest anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley ever.

''Update: OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in the line of duty for the nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. The Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues,'' said the Indian Army.

The operation is being carried out by the Indian Army, including the Para Commandos and RR, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF. Security forces had pushed in helicopters and drones to locate hiding terrorists in the area. Forces were using high-tech surveillance equipment, including drones and thermal imaging devices, along with elite Para Special Forces brought to carry out the operation.

Four anti-terror operations have been carried out by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two weeks. It started with Operation Mahadev, in which three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were neutralised by the security forces. All three Pakistani terrorists were killed in the forest area of Lidwas in Dachigam