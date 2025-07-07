/Khalistani terrorist wanted in 14 grenade attacks across Punjab to be extradited to India: Reports

US-based Khalistani terrorist Harpreet Singh, who is also known as Happy Passia will soon be extradited to India from the United States, reported several media organisations. Singh, the alleged mastermind of 14 grenade attacks across Punjab and a wanted notorious gangster was arrested on April 18 this year and sent to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody following a series of coordinated investigations by Indian and US authorities.

Citing highly placed sources media outlet The New Indian Express said that the US authorities have confirmed to the Indian security agencies that the extradition of Singh, who has links to Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan has been approved.

An official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made by the Indian or US authorities.

In January this year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) put a reward of Rs 5 lakh on Singh for the grenade attack in September last year on a house in Sector 10 of Chandigarh that targeted a retired Superintendent of Police, Jaskirat Singh Chahal.

In 2021, Singh illegally fled to the US through the Mexico border with the help of a human trafficking network and has since continued to coordinate terror activities from there, reported the media outlet.

Following his arrest in April by a joint team of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the ICE, Kash Patel, the FBI Director, had said that "justice will be done".

Just a few days after his arrest, Kash Patel taking to X wrote, "Captured Harpeet Singh, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States."