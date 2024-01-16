Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues death threat to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Report

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader and Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Tuesday (Jan 16) reportedly threatened to kill Bhagwant Mann, who is the chief minister of the Indian state of Punjab. The threat was also for Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

India-based news agency PTI reported that Pannun asked gangsters in the state to join the banned outfit SFJ and stop top political leaders from attending the Republic Day parade.

January 26 is when the entire nation celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

PTI accessed two videos and an email which was sent to some journalists in which Pannun compared Mann with former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, who was assassinated in a bomb blast on August 31, 1995.

The blast had claimed the lives of 17 others. The banned terror group carried it out — Babbar Khalsa International.

While mentioning the Punjab top cop Yadav, Pannun compared him to assassinated police officer Gobind Ram, who was killed in a bomb blast in 1990.

As quoted by the news agency, Punjab Police officials said while on condition of anonymity that Pannun and his organisation have issued threats in the past as well.

The official added that the necessary precautions have been taken to ensure "tight security" for all VIPs in the state.

Not just Punjab CM and police cop, he also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Republic Day parade without security in one of the videos of Pannun.

In the purported video, he was heard saying: "I dare Modi, you come to Delhi without your security. If you are a popular leader, come to Delhi on R-Day without security and SFJ is going to avenge the assassination of Shaheed Nijjar by raising the Khalistan flag."

Notably, Nijjar was killed by unidentified assailants at a gurdwara in Canada's Surrey.

The Union Home Ministry labelled Pannun as a terrorist under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and SFJ was banned in 2020.

Last year also, Pannu posted a video on social media asserting to execute a terrorist attack on Republic Day. In the posted video, he claimed to "liberate Punjab from Indian occupation in 2023".

'"Stay indoors on January 26, or you’ll be thwarted by the SFJ. Delhi will be our target, and we will unfurl the flag of Khalistan," Pannu had said, further offering $5,00,000 to anyone who unfurls Khalistan's flag on the Red Fort.