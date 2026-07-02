/Ketan Agarwal death case: Police to seek polygraph test for accused as probe enters crucial phase

The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal is set to enter another critical stage, with Pune Rural Police preparing to seek a court's permission to conduct polygraph tests on both accused in the case.

Investigators believe the two accused—Ketan Agarwal's fiancée Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary—are concealing key facts surrounding the businessman’s death.

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Police are expected to formally move the court for permission to conduct the lie detector tests once the current police custody of the accused ends on July 3.

On Thursday, investigators continued reconstructing the events leading up to the alleged murder.

Police took Siya Goyal to her residence to carry out a panchnama as part of the ongoing investigation. The probe lasted for around 40 to 45 minutes.

She was later taken to an open ground in Pune's Lullanagar area, where investigators allege the accused rehearsed the sequence of events before travelling to Lohagad Fort, where Ketan Agarwal was allegedly killed.

The latest developments come days after police conducted a crime scene reconstruction and gait analysis at Lohagad Fort with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

Investigators have also been examining digital evidence, including deleted WhatsApp conversations, phone records and other forensic material, which they believe could help establish the sequence of events before and after the alleged crime.