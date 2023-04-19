Kerala to install 726 AI cameras to monitor roads, catch traffic offenders. Details here

Launching on April 20, the 'Safe Kerala' project will use artificial intelligence (AI) cameras to identify violations of traffic laws and impose fines. To track down violations of the law, the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department has installed up 726 AI cameras.

The violations that the AI camera will pick up on first are riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, riding with more than two passengers, using a phone while driving, and speeding through traffic lights.

In order to detect legal offences through cameras as part of the "Safe Kerala" project, the Motor Vehicle Department has opted to implement the "Fully Automated Traffic Enforcement System," claiming that roadside policing makes life difficult for the general public.

The AI cameras are solar-powered, and 4G LTE SIM is used to send data. The visual processing unit in the camera box will examine every vehicle. The control room of the Motor Vehicles Department will receive photos of the vehicles that violated traffic laws as well as the driver. A system is in place to gather six months' worth of infraction footage. According to the Motor Vehicles Department, up to 30,000 penalty notifications may be delivered in a single day.

Traffic violations will be checked and examined by motor vehicle inspectors before warnings are issued.

Why Kerala needs to take road safety more seriously?

The reasons for the rise in road accidents in Kerala are poor adherence to safety regulations and improper infrastructure development. According to statistics, two-wheelers are the most dangerous on Kerala's roads, and two-wheeler riders suffer the most injuries, reported india Today.

Kerala reported 13,334 two-wheeler accidents in 2022. These mishaps resulted in 1,288 fatalities. In 10,154 two-wheeler accidents in 2021, 1,069 persons lost their lives.

4,317 people died and 34,638 were injured in a total of 43 910 traffic accidents in the state in 2022, according to government figures.

A total of 33,296 accidents resulted in 3,429 fatalities in 2021. 10,280 people suffered minor injuries compared to 26,495 serious injuries.

The district of Ernakulam in Kerala had the most accidents, 4,047 in total.

According to officials, people do not follow the regulations of the road, and carelessness (such as drunk driving or driver negligence) leads to accidents.