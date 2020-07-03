Kerala reports a highest single-day spike of 211 cases, tally nearing 5000 mark

The Indian state of Kerala on Friday reported 211 more fresh coronavirus cases — the highest ever registered in a single day.

According to the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan "Of the new cases, 138 are returnees from abroad, 39 returnees from within the country, 27 local infectees, six CISF personnel, and one air cabin crew. Besides cities, villages are also now reporting positive patients. So far, 4,961 cases were detected, including 2,098 positive cases at present. As many as 1, 77,011 persons are in isolation, including 2,894 in various hospitals,.”

With the highest ever single-day spike of 20,903 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, India’s coronavirus tally reached 6, 25,544 on Friday. Out of which 2, 27,439 patients are active cases while 3, 79,892 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said.

Meanwhile, 10,992,462 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. Of them, 6,140,758 have recovered, and 524,039 have died, according to Worldometer.

The United States remains by far the worst affected country with 2,836,875 coronavirus cases and 131,477 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,501,353 cases, deaths 61,990), Russia (661,165 cases, 9,683 deaths), and India (627,168 cases, 18,225 deaths).

