India: Patient stabs to death 22-year-old female medic in Kerala, doctors protest

A drunk patient who was brought to a hospital for treating his wounds stabbed to death a 22-year-old doctor and injured many others in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Sandeep, 42, a suspended school teacher, was reportedly undergoing de-addiction therapy and was taken to the hospital by police personnel after he had created ruckus at his residence and injured himself.

In a gruesome incident from #kerala , an inebriated man(undergoing de-addiction therapy) stabbed 22yr old Dr. Vandana to death and injured a handful of cops, hospital staff



After he got violent& injured himself at home, cops took him to the hospital..there he committed murder pic.twitter.com/lpOPxo2MXK — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) May 10, 2023 ×

The violent attack took place at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday. After his wounds were dressed by a nurse, Sandeep reportedly picked up a pair of surgical scissors and went on a stabbing spree. He is said to have attacked the police personnel who brought him to the hospital and then went on to stab Dr. Vandana Das, a final year medical student serving as a house surgeon there. She sustained injuries to her head, neck and spine. He then went on to injure other hospital staff, vandalised the hospital till he was finally overpowered and restrained by security staff and other bystanders.

Medical fraternity in #kerala protests and demands action in the aftermath of an incident where a 22yr old lady doctor was brutally stabbed to death by an inebriated, violent patient who was brought for treatment by the Police



Reports say the patient was a drug/alcohol addict https://t.co/zILAphHn22 pic.twitter.com/u7HUhlH4XX — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) May 10, 2023 ×

Severely injured, the young doctor was immediately moved to a hospital in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, where she succumbed to her injuries. The incident has raised several questions and prompted protests from across the medical fraternity in Kerala.

