Kerala: All-party meeting, convened after blasts, adopts resolution for social unity 

Pinarayi Vijayan, the chief minister of southern Indian state of Kerala, on Monday (Oct 30) convened an all-party meeting a day after blasts hit a prayer meeting of Jehovah's Wintnesses in Kochi district. The all-party meeting was organised in the State Secretariat in state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

The all-party meet adopted a resolution for social unity and also appealed people of Kerala to stand united against attempts to malign image of the state.

The resolution said that Kerala was a peaceful and harmonious state.

“At the same time, we know there are people who are intolerant about Kerala’s social situation and want to eliminate it in one sweep. This meeting wants to make clear that the state will go ahead, overcoming such isolated attempts at disintegration,” the resolution said.

“A situation of spreading hatred against a faith, or of viewing a community or a person with suspicion cannot be allowed. The forces that try to whip up such thoughts of disintegration should be seen as common enemies of our country and our people. All political parties and individuals are committed to take this thought to society,” the resolution said.

It also urged people to not pay heed to rumours.

Among the attendees were Congress leader VT Belram, IUML leader PK Kunjalikutty, NCP leader PC Chacko, Kerala Congress leader Monce Joseph, JDS leader Mathew T Thomas, CPI leader P Sudheer, BJP leader C Krishna Kumar and ministers K Rajan, Roshi Augustin, Antony Raju, A K Sasindran, Kadannapally Ramachandran, CPI (M) state secretary M V Govindan and opposition leader V D Satheesan.

"The major concern of all the parties is that Kerala should not be communally divided...Such an incident is unusual in Kerala, and the state government has agreed to strengthen vigilance," said PK Kunhalikutty, leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The multiple blasts in Kalamassery area of Kochi District have hit national headlines with leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising CM Pinarayi Vijayan for what they say is failure of the state government.

A man by the name of Dominic Martin has claimed responsibility for the blasts and surrendered to police in Thrissur. The police said that they were still in the process of verifying Martin's claims.

Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used to trigger the blasts that led to death of 1 woman and injured 56. A 12-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries on Monday morning. The death toll is now at 3. Four others are in critical condition in hospital.

Kerala chief minister has formed a 20-member probe team to investigate the blasts.