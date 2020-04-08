Kejriwal says face masks mandatory for people stepping outdoors in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that wearing a face mask is mandatory in Delhi when stepping outdoors to combat the coronavirus spread.

Announcing the decision after a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially."

"Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too," he tweeted.

The chief minister said that he directed all government departments to stop all expenditures except salary.

A drastic cut in expenses is required considering the current revenue status, he added.

The meeting to discuss measures to contain the COVID-19 spread was attended by ministers and top officials of Delhi.

As on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 576, with 51 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department.