KCR hospitalised after a fall, surgery might be needed 

Telangana, IndiaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Dec 08, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
KCR was at his farmhouse in Erravalli at the time of the injury. Photograph:(AFP)

69-year-old K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, is undergoing treatment at Yasodha Hospital, a private super speciality hospital

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, was hospitalised after a fall on Thursday night.

The 69-year-old, as per news agency PTI, is undergoing treatment at Yasodha Hospital, a private super speciality hospital. Citing sources in KCR's office, the news agency reports that a fracture is suspected, and doctors are evaluating the condition of the BRS president. A surgery might be required.

As per an ANI report, KCR was at his farmhouse in Erravalli at the time of the injury. Further details are awaited. 

(More to follow)
 

