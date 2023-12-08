KCR hospitalised after a fall, surgery might be needed
69-year-old K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, is undergoing treatment at Yasodha Hospital, a private super speciality hospital
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, was hospitalised after a fall on Thursday night.
The 69-year-old, as per news agency PTI, is undergoing treatment at Yasodha Hospital, a private super speciality hospital. Citing sources in KCR's office, the news agency reports that a fracture is suspected, and doctors are evaluating the condition of the BRS president. A surgery might be required.
As per an ANI report, KCR was at his farmhouse in Erravalli at the time of the injury. Further details are awaited.
