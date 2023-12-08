Over 400 Indian students studying abroad died since 2018; Canada with highest fatalies: Centre

The Indian government said on Thursday (Dec 7) that 403 Indian students studying abroad died since 2018 with Canada accounting for the highest number of fatalities at 91. This information was provided to the Rajya Sabha by the Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, a report by the news agency PTI said.

As per data, Canada reported 91 deaths of Indian students followed by the United Kingdom (UK) at 48, Russia at 40, the United States at 36, Australia at 35, Germany at 20, Cyprus at 14, and Italy and the Philippines at 10 each.

'Safety, security of students foremost priorities for New Delhi'

“The safety and security of Indian students abroad is one of the foremost priorities for the Government of India,” Minister Muraleedharan said on Thursday. He said that heads of mission/post and senior officials visited universities and educational institutions for regular interactions with Indian students and their associations.

He added that Indian missions and posts remained vigilant and closely monitored the well-being of students.

Muraleedharan also said that in case of an untoward incident, it was immediately taken up with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure the incident was properly probed and perpetrators were punished.

"Further, the distressed Indian students are provided all possible consular assistance, including emergency medical care and boarding/lodging, whenever required," he told the Rajya Sabha.

Why the number of deaths are high?

On being asked about the high number of deaths of Indian students as mentioned in Muraleedharan's reply, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Baghchi pointed out that the the number of students going overseas was increasing.

"I don't know if this is an issue that merits taking up with the government. There are individual incidents where there has been foul play and others….Our consulates do reach out to families, we also take it up such cases with the local authorities," Bagchi said during a press conference.