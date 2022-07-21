Kashmiri Teacher makes a solar car, Indian car manufacturers offer to develop further

Thirteen years of Hard work of Professor Bilal Ahmad is finally paying off. Bilal started making the first Solar Car in Kashmir valley in the year 2009. The prototype of the car is ready, and India's biggest car companies have approached Bilal.

Bilal Ahmad, a math's teacher by profession, always wanted to make an affordable, sustainable and luxurious vehicle that not only wealthy people could buy but also people from the lower economic strata. Bilal has been taking out two hours every day for over a decade to work on this solar car and paying for it from his own pocket.

Bilal says that it is the right time for launching a solar car in the Indian market. He has spent around 15 lakh Indian rupees for making this solar car. He says the car could be made in around one million rupees if all goes according to his plan. And after the successful trial run of the solar car on the Srinagar roads, many Indian car manufacturing companies have approached him to work further on his project.

''My morale has been boosted by major companies approaching me for it. I knew my hard work would not go to waste. I spend so much time on this, every day I used to sit on it for two hours. And I knew I would get a great response and with God's help I have got good companies approaching me. It's an eco-friendly car with zero pollution, Its extremely affordable and it is a future car. '' said Bilal Ahmad, Inventor/ Professor.

Bilal's solar car is unique and everybody part of the car is covered with a solar panel. From the bonnet to the rear windshield every possible space is covered by these panels making sure to generate the maximum energy for the vehicle to work smoothly.

Bilal has chosen monocrystalline solar panels, which have photovoltaic cells completely made of single silicon crystal. These cells produce more kilowatt-hours of electricity than the regular ones. The other important feature of the car is ''Gullwings, which open upwards with solar panels fitted to them.

Bilal's dream of making India's Solar car is slowly coming to realisation. He has spent thousands of hours on making this car and now he is further working on the speed and mileage of the car.

''I started making this car in 2019, I had read at that time that the future petrol prices would skyrocket, and It gave me an idea to make a car which will be free energy, that is solar energy. I made an electric car and then converted it into a Solar car. There were many solar cars made in India, but they were only a prototype and those didn't have the regular features. My car has all the regular features, and I can proudly say that it's India's first Solar car with all the luxury. It's just the start and I will work on it more and it will be a challenge for other companies. It took me 13 years, the weight was the major issue which took me a long to work on, the battery pack is less at the moment and needs to be increased which will make it a fast car with good mileage. '' said Bilal Ahmad, Inventor/ Professor.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah took to twitter and said '' Solar Car with #DeLorean #BackToTheFuture style doors. Certainly, looks the part. ''

Chairman of Mahindra Car Company Anand Mahindra also tweeted and showed support to Bilal and said his company would be happy to explore and develop it further. ''Bilal’s passion is commendable. I applaud his single-handedly developing this prototype. Clearly the design needs to evolve into a production-friendly version. Perhaps our team at Mahindra Research Valley can work alongside him to develop it further''.

