/Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik claims in affidavit Indian officials asked him to meet Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed in Pak, ex PM thanked him: Reports

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorist Yasin Malik, who is in jail has made some sensational claims. According to various media reports that cite an affidavit submitted in the Delhi high court, the separatist leader claimed that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh personally thanked him after he met Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder and the man behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan in 2006.

The meeting with Saeed as claimed in the affidavit by Malik was not in the individual capacity but on the request of senior Indian intelligence officials as part of a peace process with Pakistan.

What does Malik claim, how was the meeting with Saeed organised

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to Malik's statement, the request of a meeting with Saeed was made to Malik by then Special Director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), V. K. Joshi. In Delhi, Joshi, ahead of his visit to Pakistan in the aftermath of the devastating 2005 earthquake in Kashmir met Malik and urged him to meet Pakistani political leadership and terrorist figures, including Saeed, to support Singh's peace efforts.

Malik claimed that he was told by intelligence officials that the dialogue with Pakistan would only be fruitful if the terrorist leaders were brought into the conversation.

It was on the insistence of the Indian authorities that he met Saeed and other leaders of the United Jihad Council at a function in Pakistan, claimed the affidavit.

The meeting with Saeed

Malik goes on to say that Saeed organised a gathering of jihadist groups, where he delivered a speech, urging terrorists to shun violence. He gave examples of Islamic teachings that denounce violence and tried to draw them towards peace.