Kashmiri innovator makes oxygen concentrator prototype

At a time when thousands of Covid patients in India are gasping for oxygen, a Kashmiri innovator has made a prototype of an oxygen concentrator.

Muhammad Ismail Mir from north Kashmir's Bandipora has been working on this for months and finally he says the prototype is ready. He is now waiting for an expert opinion and value addition to his innovation.

''I made this oxygen concentrator as there is immense demand for it due to Covid. We need to pre-plan to deal with Covid and our preparations are not upto the mark. So I thought that when it's imported from China, it takes a lot of time and if some company starts making it here, I have made a prototype," said Muhammad Ismail Mir, Innovator.

Mir says that his prototype is a cheaper version of what is available in the market. He says if given the go-ahead, it would be affordable and people who find concentrators in the market expensive would be able to buy it. It might cost around 15,000 Rupees.

'' I have made a similar prototype with same technology but this one is going to be very cheap so that it can be used in hospitals and homes also,'' said Muhammad Ismail Mir, the innovator.

Mir is a high school dropout. He left studies after his class 12 and since then he has been making new innovations. During the pandemic he has made a disinfectant tunnel, he also made a touchless sanitising machine and later went on to make a ventilator.