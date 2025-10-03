/Kashmir Valley witnesses seasons first snowfall in the higher reaches of Gulmarg

Winter has arrived in Kashmir, painting the valley in a pristine white glow. The season's first snowfall blanketed the higher reaches of Gulmarg, including the iconic Afarwat Peak, overnight, transforming the renowned North Kashmir tourist destination into a serene winter wonderland.

The Meteorological Department predicts a significant weather event triggered by a fresh Western Disturbance affecting Kashmir. Starting in the early hours of today, the disturbance is set to intensify from the evening of October 4 through the morning of October 7, 2025, heralding the first major weather system in the region following the monsoon's retreat.

The Meteorological Department reports that the incoming Western Disturbance will bring substantial snowfall to the higher elevations of the Kashmir Valley, particularly in mountainous areas like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and other elevated terrains. Weather models suggest significant snow accumulation, potentially transforming these scenic landscapes into a breathtaking winter wonderland. In lower-lying areas, expect rain or light snow, depending on temperature and the system's intensity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Local authorities have issued advisories urging residents and tourists to brace for cold weather and potential travel disruptions, particularly in mountainous regions prone to snow-related road closures. The Meteorological Department recommends staying updated on evolving weather patterns as the Western Disturbance nears. This early snowfall is poised to usher in the winter season, enhancing tourism prospects in ski hubs like Gulmarg while signalling the need for preparations for the colder months ahead.

Heavy snowfall is anticipated in high-altitude regions such as Razdan Top, Sinthan Top, Zojila Pass, Peer ki Gali, and Margan Top, which may lead to road closures and significant travel disruptions. Moderate snow is forecast for popular destinations like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, the Gurez Valley plains, Doodhpathri, and Tosa Maidan, turning these areas into stunning winter vistas.

Since October 1, temperatures across the Kashmir Valley have been steadily declining, with a significant drop expected from October 4. On October 5 and 6, daytime temperatures in the Kashmir plains are forecast to range between 10°C and 12°C, marking the arrival of colder weather. Authorities urge residents and tourists to prepare for chilly conditions, stock up on essentials, and stay informed with the latest weather advisories, especially for travel in mountainous areas. This early snowfall is set to enhance tourism in ski resorts like Gulmarg while calling for proactive measures to navigate the colder months ahead.