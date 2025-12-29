/Kashmir Valley sees gradual tourism revival as winter festivals and snowfall raise New Year hopes

Jammu and Kashmir’s Tourism Department has been actively working to revive tourism in the Kashmir Valley following a significant decline after the Pahalgam terror attack. As the region eagerly awaits snowfall during the New Year celebrations, the department is organising a series of events across the Valley to attract tourists and restore confidence in Kashmir as a premier travel destination.

The Department of Tourism hosted a winter festival on the banks of Dal Lake titled ''Jashne-E-Wandeh'' which translates to celebrating the winters. The festival featured joyful shikara rides, a floating exhibition, and live traditional music, all curated to showcase Kashmir’s rich cultural heritage. The initiative aimed to attract tourists and promote the Kashmir Valley as a vibrant winter destination.

''The tourists who have turned here should become our ambassadors to send across a message of peace and love. There is a lot of hospitality which is inbuilt in the Kashmiris. And the stakeholders who are here are also very happy. Our mission is to welcome the tourists. We are having many such programmes all across Kashmir including Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg, '' said Syed Qamar Sajad, Director Tourism.

The festival witnessed enthusiastic participation of tourists as well locals across various districts of the Kashmir Valley. The tourists were seen enjoying the local music on the banks of Dal lake. Some of them were even dancing. The local Residents urged the government to organize more such events, noting that winters can often feel dull for the local population. They expressed a desire for similar celebrations in every district to keep the Valley vibrant and lively, even during severe cold wave conditions.

''I cannot tell you how happy I am, and we are enjoying it to the fullest, We are going to Gulmarg and Sonamarg. We will enjoy Srinagar again. Kashmir is very safe; these mishaps could have happened anywhere but we can't tag this place and not visit here. There is no issue here. I want to tell everyone that they should come and enjoy themselves in Kashmir, '' said Amandeep Kaur, Tourist.

The Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing Chillai Kalan, the harshest and coldest phase of winter, which began on December 21 and lasts for 40 days. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast light rain and snowfall across the region during the New Year period. “Generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain or snow at many places. Some middle and higher reaches of North and Central Kashmir may receive moderate snowfall,” said MeT Srinagar.

''We are enjoying it a lot, I have come with my whole family. This place is super safe, and we can see how security forces are guarding the whole valley. People should come and visit the Kashmir Valley, '' said Hardeep Singh, Tourist.

The anticipated snowfall is expected to aid the revival of tourism further, particularly in popular destinations such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam. Following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the Valley witnessed a sharp decline in tourist footfall. However, with fresh snowfall expected during the New Year celebrations, and also these events planned across various parts of the Kashmir Valley, the tourism stakeholders are hopeful of a renewed influx of visitors and a gradual revival of the sector.

According to Jammu and Kashmir’s Tourism Department, tourist numbers have begun to gradually pick up. As of December 2025, around fifty-five thousand tourists have visited the Valley so far, and the figures are expected to rise further around the New Year period.