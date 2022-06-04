Kashmir: Two migrant labourers injured after terrorists hurl grenades; valley under grip of fear

Two migrant labourers were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade in the Aglar area of Shopian in South Kashmir. This was the second attack in the last 36 hours on the non-local labourers in the Kashmir Valley.

As soon as the blast took place chaos ensued in the region, following which the police cordoned off the area. The fresh attacks come in the wake of exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit minority community due to targeted killings by the terrorists.

A lot of labourers, who left their home state for better job prospects, are now fearing for their life. There are at least thousands of labourers working in Kashmir.

''They were having dinner when a huge blast happened at this place resulting in injury to four of the labourers. Police came to the spot and medical treatment was provided to the injured, but it has left everyone here terrified,” said Mohd. Subhan, a labourer.

“Feel like we should go back to our native places,'' he added.

Another labourer, Divarkar, who barely escaped the blast, hopes that situation turns normal soon.

“I had just finished my dinner and was sitting in this shed when a big blast happened.”

The police earlier said that the terrorists lobbed the grenade towards the sheds of these non-local labourers, but it missed the target. Area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow." tweeted Kashmir Police.

The first incident took place in central Kashmir's Budgam district where two migrant labourers were injured. One of the victims later succumbed to his injuries.

This was the fifth attack on non-locals and civilians from minority communities in the past one month in Kashmir Valley.