/Kashmir’s floriculture department introduces new Chrysanthemum Garden in Srinagar, extending tourism season with vibrant autumn splendor

The Floriculture Department of the Kashmir Valley has long been celebrated for heralding the arrival of the tourist season with the breathtaking spectacle of Asia’s largest tulip garden. Building on this tradition of floral grandeur, the department has taken an innovative step this year by introducing a magnificent chrysanthemum garden in the heart of Srinagar city, marking a first in the region’s floriculture endeavours.

This newly established chrysanthemum garden is designed not only to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the city but also to strategically extend the tourist season in the Kashmir Valley. While the tulip blooms signal the onset of spring tourism, the chrysanthemum garden, with its late-season flowering, aims to captivate visitors well into the autumn months, making it the final floral spectacle of the year.

These hardy, vibrant flowers, known for their diverse shapes, sizes, and colours, offer a stunning visual treat that complements the Valley’s picturesque landscapes, framed by the majestic Zabarwan hills and the serene Dal Lake.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

''The vision for our chrysanthemum garden is to create a series of enchanting theme gardens that captivate visitors with their vibrant beauty, transforming Srinagar into a year-round spectacle. These gardens are a feast for the senses, designed to extend our tourism season beyond the traditional peak, which typically wanes in October. With around 50 stunning varieties of chrysanthemums in full bloom until the end of November, we are breathing new life into the autumn months, offering traveler's a dazzling reason to visit. The Floriculture Department is fully committed to elevating this experience, with plans to double the number of varieties next year, ensuring an even grander display that will solidify Kashmir’s allure as a must-visit destination." said Mathoora Masoom, Director Floriculture Kashmir.

The Floriculture Department has dedicated a year to preparing this garden, with intense efforts over the past two months to ready it for autumn. This initiative highlights their commitment to diversifying Kashmir’s tourism and extending the region’s appeal beyond spring and summer. Tourists visiting Srinagar are enchanted by the city’s breathtaking new floral garden.

''This is my first time in Kashmir; This is definitely one of the best gardens I have seen. I came twice to this garden; the first time I had missed it and then I came again to witness this beauty. I can surely say it made my trip. The way tulip is popular, this garden needs to be popular as well. This is one of the best gardens. This is the cherry on top, and I can tell you this is the best thing I have seen as I have travelled so many places, '' said Deepak, A tourist.

This vibrant addition to Srinagar’s floral landscape not only enhances the city’s charm but also underscores the Kashmir Valley’s ability to reinvent its tourism narrative.

''This is such a beautiful garden, I want everyone to visit this place. It's been done so beautifully. It's such a beautiful location. It looks like heaven here and we did not expect it to be so beautiful , '' said Parvez Aalam, Tourist.