Kashmir hosts its first ever 'Fashion Week' near Dal lake

For the first time ever, Kashmir hosted a Fashion Week on the banks of the famous Dal Lake. India Cult Men’s Fashion Week is showcasing 10 fashion designers from across the country. Various models from Delhi and Mumbai have been flown in for the show as well.

On the lawns of SKICC overlooking Dal Lake, the ramp has been set up in such a way that it looks like fashion is meeting nature. The organisers have been wanting to do a fashion week in Srinagar for a long time.

"We have been in conversation with Adnan for a long time, as we did a show earlier too. We had been planning it for a long time and finally thought the time was right to execute it. We are glad to do fashion week on the banks of Dal Lake as it adds so much to the collection being showcased, "said Gaurav Gupta, the organiser.

The organisers also believe that having fashion week in Kashmir will be a learning platform for the youngsters of Kashmir, who want to take up modelling and designing as their profession.

"I was a model earlier and shifted back to Kashmir to create a platform for the local youth to take up modelling as their career. This is my way of giving back to society. We are using more than 25 local models in the fashion week, and it’s a platform where designers can showcase their work, "Adnan Shah, the organizer, stated.





Some of the most popular Bollywood actors and models are walking in the shows as well. Young Kashmiri models are excited about fashion week taking place for the first time as it means they don’t have to move out of Kashmir to take up modelling as their career.





"We are extremely happy about Fashion Week being held here. This is a platform that is available to us in our hometown and makes a lot of difference. This is a learning experience for all the Kashmiri models. We get to be a part of such an amazing team. We learn from the models from other places. This also gives us hope that we can take up modelling and designing as our careers, says Salik Ahmad, a local model.

The fashion week has been sponsored by Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department and Srinagar Smart City.