Kashmir: First-ever Kayaking and Canoeing marathon held on Jhelum river

The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council organised first-ever Kayaking and Canoeing marathon on the river Jhelum in Srinagar. Around 100 participants took part in the marathon, which started from the famous Zero Bridge to Ganpatyar area of Srinagar.

The race had 4 categories which included senior, junior, K1 and K2. The athletes have been training on static waters of the Dal Lake and it was the first time they were trying river rowing, moving against the flow of water. The four kilometres stretch had spectators looking from over the banks and bridges.

The government says that Kashmir has so many natural water resources that taking up water sports is one of the best sporting option for the youth as water bodies to practice in are present everywhere.

"We are blessed with natural water resources. This was the first-ever canoe race particularly on the river Jhelum. We can use river Jhelum for training as well for competition. Popularity of games is extremely important and by doing such events, we want to promote it. In last four years we have won 92 medals at national level and 4 athletes represented us at international level. This is the first such initiative and in June we will organise the first-ever Rowing championship where more than 500 athletes will participate from across the country. We have a lot of talent, and our focus is the Olympics," said Bilquis Mir, Director, Water Sports.

The participating athletes were extremely happy that such an event had been organised for them by the government. They hope more and more events like these will be held in the valley so that they get a platform to learn and represent the country on international level.

"I am extremely happy that this marathon was organised. This helps other youngsters to pick up sports as careers. Lot of youths are involved in drugs and sports is the only way to get rid of that from society. The youngsters will be attracted to these sports and represent the country at international levels," said Vilayat Hussain, an athlete and a gold Winner in the marathon.

There were 10 girl athletes who took part in the marathon as well. The winner of the marathon in the female category was Nabeela Khan, a local athlete who has won many medals for Jammu Kashmir.

"This will give a lot of exposure to the newcomers to get a platform like this. The most important thing is to have fun in all this. It's how you become healthy. Sports can get you fame, and you can represent the country at international levels. You can make so many people proud," said Nabeela Khan.

The Sports Council of Jammu and Kashmir is pushing for more and more sports activities across the valley to engage youth in various sports activities.