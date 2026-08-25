/Kashmir apple growers get rail lifeline as special freight trains begin September 1

In a major relief to apple growers and traders in Kashmir, the Railway Ministry has decided to operate special freight trains to transport the Valley’s apple harvest to different parts of the country, reducing the sector’s dependence on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

The special service is scheduled to begin on September 1 and will continue throughout the apple harvesting season. The move is aimed at preventing a repeat of the losses suffered by growers and traders last year, when prolonged disruptions on the national highway left hundreds of trucks stranded and resulted in damage to apple consignments worth crores of rupees.

Although the Railways had made special freight arrangements for apple transportation last year, many growers and traders had already loaded their produce onto trucks bound for markets outside Jammu and Kashmir. With the highway remaining disrupted for weeks, the consignments became stranded, causing significant losses.

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This year, the Railway Ministry has moved to address the problem in advance by allocating special goods trains for the transportation of apples from Kashmir. The service is expected to carry thousands of tonnes of apples daily to markets in different parts of the country.

“Last year, there were massive losses. Some apple growers even had to pay money out of their own pockets after losing their produce, while still having to cover transportation costs. In some cases, growers were forced to sell their land to cope with the losses. The introduction of a train service could be a great help. It would significantly benefit apple growers by making transportation easier, faster, and more affordable.” said Mohd Sultan Magray, Apple Grower, Pulwama.

Apple cultivation is a key pillar of Jammu and Kashmir’s economy. The horticulture sector contributes around 9 per cent to the Union Territory’s GDP, with apples accounting for a major share of the sector. Around 35 lakh people are estimated to be associated with horticulture in the Kashmir Valley.

The apple industry is widely regarded as one of the main economic backbones of Kashmir and provides livelihoods to a large section of the population. Its scale and employment potential also make it a crucial contributor to the Valley’s rural economy.

Apple growers and traders across Kashmir have welcomed the Railway Ministry’s decision, saying dedicated freight services will provide them with an alternative and more reliable mode of transportation, particularly when road connectivity is affected.

“It will be extremely beneficial for apple growers. The train service is a great help because we can transport our apple produce without disruptions. It is also more cost-effective than sending the produce by trucks, and we can send it to different parts of the country. Last year, we suffered significant losses due to poor road connectivity and transportation issues. If the train service is made regular, it will reduce our transportation costs, minimize damage to the produce, and help us earn better profits. Overall, this service could make a huge difference for apple growers.” said Ishtiyaq Ahmad Mir, Apple Grower, Pulwama.