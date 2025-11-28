Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh have been battling severe cold wave conditions for the last week, with Srinagar recording the season's lowest temperature at minus 4.5 degrees Celsius. The severity of the cold wave across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh has intensified further due to clear skies and no precipitation. According to the Met Department, the last time November recorded such low temperatures was in 2007.

Kashmir valley and the Ladakh region have been continuously reeling under excruciating cold waves, and the temperatures across the division are recorded below the freezing point. South Kashmir remains one of the coldest areas in the Kashmir division.

The Shopian district in South Kashmir recorded the temperature at minus 6.7 degrees Celsius. The tourist resort Pahalgam recorded the minimum temperature at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius, while Pulwama district was one of the coldest in the valley at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. The world-famous ski resort in North Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded the minimum temperature at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, and Sonamarg Tourist resort was at minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

South Kashmir's Anantnag district recorded the Minimum Temperature at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius. Bandipora was at minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, and Baramulla was at minus 5.9 degrees Celsius.

The Ladakh region has been battling the cold wave as well. The Leh town recorded the temperature at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius. While Kargil was at minus 9.6 degrees Celsius. The coldest place in North India was Zojila, with temperatures dipping to minus 16 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has predicted that the winter period will be prolonged and will be very harsh in terms of temperature. And as we head towards the 'Chillai Kalan, which is the coldest period of 40 days starting December 21, the impact of cold and precipitation in the valley will further increase.