Kashmir: 30-year-old woman killed, body chopped; police nab the accused

In a bizarre incident in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, a 30-year-old woman named Arifa Khan was reportedly killed and chopped into multiple pieces allegedly by a 45-year-old murderer. The murder has shocked the whole of Kashmir Valley as it is the first time that such a gruesome act has taken place. The family of the victim is now demanding the accused be hanged.

Grief struck the village of Soibug when police found pieces of the body of a missing woman in the area. According to the family, the woman left home on March 7 to attend computer classes and went missing. When the family couldn't find her, they lodged a police complaint with a local police station. Arifa was to wed in June this year.

"I can’t explain how shocked I am about the whole incident. She was a very pious woman, and we were all set to get married in June this year. According to Islam, the murderer should be killed exactly the same way as he killed her, but we have the laws and I appeal to the Administration that he should be given strict punishment," said Ab Rouf, fiancé of Arifa.

The accused has been arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The police have also recovered all the body parts of the victim from different places. The body has been sent for legal formalities. The accused murderer was identified as Shabir Ahmad Wani and is in police custody now.

"We have cracked a murder case in Budgam. On 7th March, Arifa went missing and on 8th her brother registered a missing complaint. We started the investigation and with the help of technical evidence and family support, we questioned a lot of suspects and one such suspect was Shabir Ahmad Wani. We got a clue that Shabir was involved and after the interrogation for two days, he confessed to the murder. He had chopped the body and hidden the body at different locations. We have also recovered the weapon of offence too," said SSP Budgam Tahir Gillani.

Police have started further investigation into the case and said very soon they will know the motive behind the murder.

