Karnataka records biggest single-day spike of 1,272 COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

The health ministry of Karnataka on Wednesday reported a spike of 1,272 fresh coronavirus positive cases. The state reported five cases more than its previous single-day highest spike record of 1,267 cases on Sunday.

According to the Health Ministry, 507 deaths and 18,653 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

The health department said, out of 8,194 active cases, 7,902 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 292 are in ICU.

Meanwhile, with 16,241 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a single day, India's case count reached 602,033 on Wednesday while the death toll rose to 17,786 with 418 new fatalities, according to the data provided by Worldometer.

ICMR has tested over 2.17 lakh samples tested in the last 24 hours, total tests cross 88.26 lakh.

In the six months since the World Health Organization (WHO) first reported a cluster of mysterious pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China, more than 500,000 people have died from the coronavirus.



(With inputs from agencies)