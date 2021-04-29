Karnataka ministers to contribute year's salary for Covid relief

Karnataka Revenue Minister, R. Ashoka on Thursday said that ministers have unanimously decided to contribute their one year`s salary for Covid relief work in the state.

After attending the meetings convened by Chief Minister B.S. Yedyurappa at his home office, Ashoka said that Yediyurappa has also appealed to all legislators to contribute a month`s salary, but as ministers, they have voluntarily agreed to constitute a year`s salary to this work.

He also stated that due to overburdening of existing crematoriums, the state government has identified land parcels measuring a total of 230.5 acres and it will be handed over to the Bengaluru civic body.

"Our basic aim is to reduce long queues in front of crematoriums and in any eventualities there should not be any shortage of space to cremate or bury," he said and added that already three crematoriums have developed problems following which three more are coming up at Mavallipura, Giddenahalli and Tavarekere on the city`s outskirts.

Those at Giddenahalli and Tavarekere with a capacity to cremate 70 bodies have become operational while the one at Mavallipura with a capacity to burn 40 will start operations soon.