Bengaluru Lockdown: What will be open, what will be closed

Karnataka government on Monday announced restrictions that will come into effect from the night of April 27. The state government has termed this lockdown a 'close down'. The tech-hub of Bengaluru, Karnataka's capital will be affected due to the lockdown.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa addressed reporters after a three-hour-long cabinet meeting

Karnataka lockdown: What is allowed, what is not allowed

Shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 10 am Agricultural sector, manufacturing sector, construction sector, medical and essential sectors will continue to operate. No permission has been granted to garments under the manufacturing sector, the intention being that there should not be any problem as about seven to eight lakh people in very close proximity to each other in the factories. Night curfew, currently in place between 9 pm to 6 am would continue Transport services would not ply during the closedown period, but there would be no restrictions on movement of goods and essential services Banking services will continue to be functional Take-aways at hotels, restaurants and liquor shops would be allowed. If the pandemic situation does not come under control within two weeks. The strict measures will continue.

Karnataka CM Yeddiyurappa said that cabinet consulted the expert committee and finalised the restrictions to be put to bring the Covid situation under control.

(With agency inputs)