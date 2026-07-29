/Karnataka man kills wife, makes family watch her final moments on video

In a shocking incident, a 29-year-old man named Praveen Ashok Jigalur was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district for allegedly murdering his 23-year-old wife Bhagyashree Jigalur. The police said that the man filmed her dying wife, and shared the video with her family. According to reports, the woman was also assaulted before her death. The man has been arrested and a case has been registered against him based on a complaint filed by Bhagyashree's father. Polcie revealed that the couple married in 2020 and lived together for about four years and have a three-year-old son.

What initial investigation reveals?

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The police has not been able to confirm the sequence of event as of now but the police said that the woman was found hanging. The probe on if she was assaulted before being hanged or whether she died by hanging after an assault. The police also said that there were injuries found on her body. "There are blood injuries on the woman's body, and the accused appeared to harbour resentment towards her. Instead of attempting to save her, he recorded videos and immediately shared them with several people," Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal told PTI. "The accused shared those videos with the woman's father, family members and some friends. We have recovered those videos," the officer added.

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The police also found iron rod-like weapon and beer bottles at the scene from the house where woman's body was found. The collected evidence have been sent for forensic examination. Officers are also investigating if the victim was made to consume alcohol. "The post-mortem examination will clarify the nature of the injuries on the neck. We are also examining whether she was given any intoxicating substance. Stomach contents have been preserved and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analysis," the officer said.