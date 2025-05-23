Karnataka gang rape accused celebrate after getting bail, take out victory procession. WATCH

Seven men recently granted bail by a sessions court in a gang rape case in Karnataka's Haveri left everyone in shock after a victory parade was taken out to celebrate the decision. The parade reportedly began at the Haveri sub-jail and ended in Akki Alur town – about 25 km northwest of the prison.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which one can se people on a convoy of motorbikes and cars accompanying the released individuals and flashing victory signs. According to reports in the media, the accused were accompanied by 20 supporters in five vehicles.

Aftab Chandanakatti, Madar Saab Mandakki, Samiwulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri, were granted bail by the court after the survivor failed to positively identify them in court.

WION can not independently verify the authenticity of the video

The Haveri gang rape

In January last year, a young Muslim woman from the state alleged gang rape against seven men who attacked her and her interfaith partner after forcibly entering their hotel room.

The seven men thrashed the Muslim woman and the Hindu man -a 40-year-old Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver, and took the woman to a wooded area near Nalkuru Cross of Hangal.

There, the seven men allegedly subjected her to sexual assault.

Later, the police based on the detailed statement of the survivor filed a case against the accused under charges of gang-rape. In total, 19 arrests were made, including that of the seven prime accused.

Twelve of the accused were released on bail after facing trial in the court. The remaining seven, considered the primary suspects were repeatedly denied bail until the recent court order after the survivor failed to positively identify them.